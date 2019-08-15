Last week brought a big blessing to McLean County and each city in it, with the allocation of excess coal severance tax money.
The GHOH Fish Fry last week was definitely hopping. It was one of their best days ever. I don't know how they do it month after month, and they were even missing some of their regular volunteers, and still had a great evening. Sitting family style lets you meet new people, and Tim and I enjoyed talking with people from out of town this time. There were many take-out meals, too, and it all helps out the county food bank. God's House of Hope sends out a big thank you to everyone for their support.
As I mentioned last week, the former Little Bits is now Twice a Day Café, and Tim and I checked it out for the first time Sunday, along with Curtis and Joyce Sutton. We all really enjoyed our meals. This location has long been a place that several church members have gone to after Sunday services, and that tradition continues. Help to support local businesses, and please give them a try.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Vicki Howell. Hope you have a special day.
This Saturday, Aug. 17, is Recycle Day. Please bring any cardboard, broken down, to the City Hall parking lot, and drop it in the slot.
The Island Wooden Bridge Festival is just one month away! It will be Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the Cruise-In and the Antique Tractor Display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Silent Auction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be music, a karaoke contest, entertainment, a bouncy inflatable, kiddie train ride, 50/50 drawing, arts and crafts booths, and lots of food and drinks. The price is $10 for craft booths and $25 for food booths. Contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264 for booth rental or information. For the Cruise-In, contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059 or Bobby Johnson at 270-499-2431. For the Antique Tractor Display, contact Ernie Bates at 270-570-3339. Looking forward to a great fest this year.
Reminiscing 65 years ago (Aug. 19, 1954) -- Mrs. Blanche Fentress and Miss Pauline Fentress have returned from Bowling Green, where they were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Edd Manning. Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Ike Eaton and baby were supper guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Everly on Tuesday. The W.S.C.S. of the Island Methodist Church met Aug. 11 at the church for their regular monthly meeting. Mrs. Carl Davis conducted the business meeting. Mrs. Florena Pollock had charge of the meeting. The program was "The Entrance of Thy Word Giveth Light." Talks by Mesdames Susie Kirtley, Corrine Nall, Ella Loyd, Mary Davis and Elizabeth Shutt. Closing prayer by Mrs. Pollock. Mrs. Roxie Payne had charge of the music.
And 25 years ago (Aug. 18, 1994) -- Island may not be big or be the center of attraction for a lot of people, but we have a lot of caring and dedicated people that live here. Not only do they care about others, but they take pride in their community. Bob Bragg (and many others) would like to thank Donna Moore for putting together a team to paint our fire department. Thank you to all the volunteers, including Roger Eaton, Melody Shocklee, John and Freda Ray, Martha Crabtree, Jerry Johnson, Callie Crabtree, Donna Moore, Shelia and Ricky Free and Nathan Shocklee (our future fireman). Also, thanks to David Shocklee for putting the flag and pole up at the fire station.
"God doesn't call the qualified, He qualifies the called." -- Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.