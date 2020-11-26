Gov. Andy Beshear reports a record high week for confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Locally, cases still continue to grow.
Though last week, according to the report, Kentucky had a record high case count, surpassing the previous highest week by 3,766 cases.
“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” said Beshear. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t.”
Beshear said hospitals will not have the capacity to provide necessary healthcare if there is a major case surge following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Kentucky is currently reporting around 158,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,787 virus-related deaths.
Locally, the Green River District Health Department is reporting at least 358 confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLean County as of Monday, and 255 of those cases have recovered with 14 COVID-19 related deaths, leaving 89 active cases in the county.
GRDHD reported at least 5,943 confirmed cases in the seven-county district. Last week, the region saw at least 903 newly reported cases.
GRDHD continues to remind residents to stay socially distanced, wear a mask in public and practice hand washing regularly.
“This is crucial when interacting with anyone outside of your household, including friends, extended family, coworkers, and in public settings. Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible,” said public health director Clay Horton.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at the McLean County Health Center Dec. 2, 9, 16, 21 and 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
