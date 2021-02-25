Kip’s 2 Go in Island opened on Nov. 27, 2020 in the former Midtown Food & Video building.
Restaurant owner Kip Durham said he used to eat at Midtown and really enjoyed their pizza, so when the building went up for sale, Durham wanted to purchase the structure for a new restaurant.
The building was purchased by Durham in the spring of 2020 and after renovations, the restaurant opened in November 2020.
Durham said one of his long time dreams was to own a restaurant. Before opening the restaurant, he was a truck driver since 1985.
“I like to please people and I hope everyone enjoys it,” he said.
Kip’s 2 Go offers food from pizza to hamburgers to shrimp to hoagies. Durham said their most popular menu item is the Philly.
As of now, Kip’s 2 Go is drive-thru only, but Durham said they will eventually open the front room for dine-in.
Durham said his favorite part of working at the restaurant is being able to work with his children and being able to spend more time with them in that way.
By spring of this year, he said he will be open to hiring more people outside of his family.
Kip’s 2 Go has changed their hours for the winter. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
“All of the people here are really nice and friendly, and they try to support you,” he said.
Kip’s 2 Go is located at 525 Adams Avenue in Island. To place an order or for more information, call 270-486-1999.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
