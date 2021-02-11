KSP, MCSD and Sacramento Water Works provide tips for winter weather

With temperatures dropping below freezing, the Kentucky State Police, McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Sacramento Water Works provide McLean County residents with tips on how to safely drive in on icy roads and how to protect water pipes from busting.
Driving on icy roadsMCSD Sheriff Ken Frizzell advises residents to not be on the roads unless necessary.
“If you don’t have to get out, don’t get out,” he said. “If you have to get out, be sure to give yourself plenty of time.”
Frizzell said it is important to carry items in your vehicle that drivers would not normally carry, such as a coat and blankets.
“If you get stuck on the side of the road, and the roads are bad, it may take [first responders] 15 to 20 minutes to get there instead of the usual five to 10 minutes,” he said.
He advises drivers to take main roadways and to avoid any roads that pool with water when raining.
“It’s also important to anticipate not only what you’re going to do, but what others are going to do as well,” he said.
Kentucky State Police spokesman Sergeant Billy Gregory said black ice is the most dangerous because it appears wet on the roadways.
Gregory provides tips to drivers to avoid these situations, which include wearing seat belts, cleaning off car windows, cleaning car lights, stop hitting the accelerator immediately and keeping a straight wheel.
“If you turn the wheel, you may wind up in a skid and lose control of the vehicle,” Gregory said.
When beginning to skid or in a skid, Gregory advises to turn into the skid and void braking. He said pumping the brakes would help when needed.
“When tires get onto ice, they lose traction, so it’s not going to be what you think it is,” he said. “One of the biggest mistakes drivers make when on a patch of black ice is overcorrecting when they get into a skid.”
Gregory said to turn into the skid while gently pumping the brakes.
He advises Kentuckians to begin running errands before the wintry weather, and to stock up on food.
Gregory also said to carry items such as cat litter, booster cables, tow chains, flares, flashlights, reflectors, water and snacks.
“Do what’s necessary to make sure you’re prepared for inclement winter weather,” he said.
Avoiding pipe burstsSacramento Mayor Betty Howard and Water Works Superintendent Randy Sallee said it is important to protect water pipes from freezing and bursting during the cold weather.
Howard and Sallee recommend that McLean County residents leave their cabinet doors open and have water dripping from their sinks.
“When the water freezes, it expands because it’s ice, and it will bust the pipes,” Sallee said.
Sallee also recommends leaving the doors to hot water heaters open and shutting off water if the homeowner is going to be gone over a span of 24 hours.
“If you wake up and your faucets won’t turn on, shut off the water,” he said.
Sallee said to make sure at least one faucet on each end of the house, or on each level of the house, is dripping water. He also said to make sure vents around the house’s foundation are closed and to seal underpinning.
“One thing we do at my house is cut off the ice maker in our freezer,” Howard said. “We make sure there is no water flowing through the ice maker tubes.”
Sallee said faucets dripping will cause water bills to go up.
“You can take a chance of paying $5 extra a month on your water bill or $2,000 fixing busted water lines,” he said.
