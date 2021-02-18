A joint resolution discussed by lawmakers this week would create a House-Senate task force on elections that would study how elections are conducted in the state and recommend changes by the end of the year.
House Concurrent Resolution 47 was sponsored by Rep. Nancy Tate, a Brandenburg Republican. Tate presented the resolution for the first time Thursday to the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee.
The resolution says residents “must have confidence in our electoral process, free from fraud and interference” and “state governments must adopt policies sufficient to secure their elections against fraud, including efforts by noncitizens to vote, and citizens registered in multiple states.”
Kentucky’s 2020 election was given high marks, with county clerks saying they want some of the provisions adopted for the pandemic in 2020, such as expanded early voting and the use of large voting centers, to become regular parts of the election process.
The task force would look at election processes before, during and after an election, the resolution says. The task force would be made up of appointees from both parties from the House and Senate, the Secretary of State’s Office and the Kentucky County Clerk’s Association.
“We must adopt policies to secure our elections against fraud,” Tate said, adding that the task force would “investigate the entire process.”
The resolution calls for the task force to meet throughout the interim and present findings and recommendations to the Legislative Research Commission by Dec. 1. The goal is for the task force to give lawmakers information on which to base future election laws, Tate said.
When asked if there were any statistics related to election fraud, particularly “large amounts of fraud,” Tate said the task force would help people feel their elections are secure.
“One of the things I’m concerned about is voter confidence,” she said.
Rep. Buddy Wheatley, a Covington Democrat, said the election process “is something both sides have had questions about” and, “if they do anything to quell what led to the attack on our Capitol, I’m for it.
“I’m not sure this does that,” he said.
Rep. James Blanton, a Salyersville Republican, said, “I’m not specifically talking about the phrase ‘widespread interference.’ I thought the phrase was ‘every vote counts.’ If every vote counts, then this is necessary.”
Blanton, who retired from the Kentucky State Police, said, “I invite you to check my area of the state and see how many people have been sent to prison” for vote-buying and voter fraud. When we have races in the House coming down to one, two, three, four or five votes, every vote counts.”
“Fraud does exist in Kentucky ... I’ve had clients go to prison for election fraud,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican and attorney.
“Is it pervasive? No, but it does exist,” he said.
Of the proposed task force, Nemes said, “I’m hoping they can come back to the General Assembly next year and say, ‘have no fear.’ ”
Tate said she wanted the task force “to come back and verify to our constituents ... (that) we have fair and legal elections.”
The resolution was approved favorably on first reading.
