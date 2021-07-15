The Livermore Enhancement Foundation is partnering with the Ohio County Economic Development Alliance for a Saturday canoe and kayak excursion.
Participants were initially encouraged to meet other paddlers on the Sunnydale Road Bridge. Due to limited parking at that location, however, those who wish to go on the float are now asked to meet at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ohio County Park in Hartford, contingent on weather.
A free shuttle service will be provided. Participants can canoe and kayak 12 miles on the Upper Rough River to Combs Bridge Road.
“The Ohio County Rough River kayak access points were funded by a grant from the USDA,” said OCEDA Executive Director Jodi Ashby. “OCEDA applied for the grant in partnership with the City of Hartford and then partnered with the Livermore Trail Town Task Force to tie this portion of the trail in with the McLean County portion of the trail.”
Ashby said outdoor recreation is an area in which the OCEDA thrives as a rural western Kentucky community.
“We all want to capitalize on that to increase quality of life for citizens of both of our counties, as well as increasing tourism in the area,” Ashby said. “Tourism helps attract a workforce and is great for the local economy.”
Those participating should travel northeast on Kentucky 69 out of Hartford to Sunnydale Road. Turn left on Sunnydale Road and travel to the bridge over the Rough River. Turn left on the launch area gravel drive just before the bridge.
Participants can leave vehicles downstream at the exit site on the gravel drive just before the bridge on Combs Bridge Road. Vehicles will be available to shuttle back to Sunnydale Road.
The event is estimated to last five to six hours, depending on river flow. Those participating should bring a sack lunch, water and life preserver.
Southern Outdoors in Livermore is offering canoe and kayak rentals for those interested in the event. Rates are between $20 and $75 depending on the time length and if it’s a canoe or kayak.
Ashby said if the weather is poor this weekend, the paddle event will be rescheduled for July 24. She said those interested in the event should check social media for updates.
For information, contact Ralph Thacker at 270-313-5969. For information about canoe and kayak rentals, contact Mark Melloy at 270-278-3043.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
