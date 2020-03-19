The McLean County Public Library announced Tuesday afternoon that it would close beginning Thursday, March 19 until April 13.
The closure is part of the state-wide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep employees and residents safe and healthy, the press release stated.
The library will offer curbside pick-up for books and movies Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
