The McLean County Public Library in Livermore has concluded their 10th summer reading program.
Aimee Newberry, the library’s director, said she was happy that they were able to have the program by more normal means versus last year’s structure.
“It was nice having them back in the building,” Newberry said. “Last year, Angie [Smith] and I did summer reading by car. We hauled stuff all over the county.”
“We did that every two weeks for 528 porches,” said Angie Smith, the library’s outreach coordinator.
Newberry and Smith said that the number of participants dropped to 304 but do not believe the change in numbers was due to lack of interest in the program.
“We’re still suffering from the COVID [restrictions],” Newberry said. “But the [kids] that were here were super enthusiastic and the parents got involved, which was great. We [even] had some dads come…”
The program had three age groups: zero to five, six to nine and 10 and over. Newberry and Smith said that 16-year-olds have even participated in the past.
The summer reading “finale” was on July 27, which included a water slide.
“We had two or three moms [that] went down, not just the kids,” Newberry said. “Angie’s volunteer crew ...they all got in with it.”
Smith’s volunteers assisted the younger ones going down the slide in order to help them conquer their fears of the height of the attraction.
Newberry said that Smith led the charge of the summer reading program. The library tested a couple of different ways to set up the program, which occurred every Tuesday and Thursday from June 8 to July 27.
“We did it for a couple weeks outside and then it got so miserably hot, and then it rained and we had puddles,” Newberry said. “We had tents and things set up outside the parking lot to help with [social] distancing.”
Eventually, the program moved inside the library, which was a move that did not dampen the kids spirits.
“Everyone seemed more enthusiastic to me,” Newberry said. “[A]s a whole, they were more than the year before. We always have good kids and they do cool things and they come up with stuff and we’re like ‘Really?’ ”
The theme for summer reading this year was “Tails and Tales” as per The Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP). According to the Kentucky Department for Library and Archives, CSLP is a consortium of state libraries and public library systems working together to provide high-quality summer reading program materials for children and teens.
The focus of the program was based around animals and fairytales. Participants were not only reading but also doing crafting activities.
“Everyone had their own slant on the crafts that they did,” Newberry said. “When you give kids a free chance to color and do their own, it’s always kind of interesting to see. The kid’s creativity — you want to see it come out.”
The library will continue to stay busy, holding their Market event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 7, Family Dinosaur Escape Room from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 24, Tween Night with laser tag at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 and the Fancy Nancy Party from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m on Aug. 21. Registration is required for the Fancy Nancy Party to ensure the library has enough supplies on hand.
However, Newberry hinted more is on the way.
“Still some i’s that have to be dotted, as far as [confirming] dates,” Newberry said. “There’s more things to come.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
