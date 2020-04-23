It is national library week and McLean County Public Library has taken its weekly story time to the streets, hunting for bears, zoo animals, unicorns and, most recently, Easter eggs.
After the library closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, volunteers and outreach programs director Angie Smith sought creative ways to engage kids throughout the county and continue its weekly story times.
“We’ve put on different scavenger hunts ... online,” she said. “Anything like that to keep everybody active.”
Smith said she started out by reading the book, “How to Catch a Unicorn” live on Facebook with her nephew dressed as a unicorn roaming around the library in the background. She said the video had almost 2,000 views.
One of the following weeks, the library asked the public to participate with its “Footloose,” story time, which tells the story about what zoo animals do once the zoo is closed. Residents around the county put out stuffed zoo animals for people to spot from outside.
Most recently, library volunteers went on an Easter egg hunt, looking for eggs residents placed outside for kids to spot as they drove by houses.
Smith said the story time events have been a great way to engage children while they are out of school and keep them participating in library events.
“It’s gotten to be where there’s a group that’ll wait at the library until we get done with our story time and then follow the golf cart … as they’re going around taking pictures of all the other stuff in people’s windows.”
This Friday, the library will post photos from its annual “Touch a Truck” event, except this year, rather than doing it in-person, the library has asked children to submit photos of them touching a truck, whether real or a toy.
Smith said kids can look forward to a dinosaur themed story time in the near future, as well.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.