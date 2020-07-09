McLean County Public Library has reopened in recent weeks and is reporting impressive state-wide rankings, according to library director Aimee Newberry.
The library has captured the number one spot for children’s programming per capita state-wide out of Kentucky’s 120 total public libraries. This year will be McLean’s fourth consecutive year in the number one spot for this category, according to outreach programs director Angie Smith.
The children’s programming category includes any outreach or activities the library does for children, including being in the schools.
Newberry said the library ranked well in several other categories as well, including young adult program attendance, total program attendance, number of young adult programs and children’s program attendance.
“For us, the biggest improvement — the young adult programs — we rank number 3 in the state. And that’s not per capita. That’s against Louisville, Owensboro and Webster County,” she said. “That’s pretty impressive when you think of little, tiny McLean County bucking up against Louisville and Lexington.”
The library officially reopened to the public June 8, Newberry said. It had previously been closed to in-person traffic since mid-March, although the library has been offering curbside pickup and porch drop-offs in addition to an array of virtual and online activities and programs.
Although most programs look a lot different this year, Newberry said the library’s Summer reading program has more than double the amount of participants that usual.
“We have huge numbers for our summer reading this year. We typically have a hundred. This year … we’ve doubled and then some,” she said. “We’re reaching folks that didn’t know we were here and didn’t avail themselves to our services before, and of course that’s what we’re after.”
Smith said the library has 227 participants this year for the Summer reading program. While participants are not able to participate in person, she said the library has been doing porch drop-offs of two weeks worth of materials to participants as well as doing virtual storytime on Facebook Live.
Some of the live storytelling videos have reached up to 17,000 views, Newberry said.
And while in-person traffic has slowed since reopening, Newberry said a lot of people are taking advantage of online services.
The library does have some restrictions in place currently to keep patrons and staff safe and healthy during the pandemic, Newberry said, including a mask requirement, taking temperatures at the door, limited computer time, shortened hours and a capacity of no more than 8 people in the library at once.
Additionally, she said the library has been quarantining returned books for at least three days and sanitizing them before returning them to the shelf. Newberry said employees used the 11 weeks during the library’s closure to do a full cleaning of the library as well, including removing at least 23,000 items from the shelf and cleaning each individually.
