Construction of the fire station in Livermore has begun as of mid-October. The architect for the project said the plan is to be completed by mid-June next year.
At a previous Livermore City Council meeting, the architect and spokesperson for the project said the project was to be completed in 250 days from its start in October.
Construction has already begun with a building being demolished in the back of the fire station to make room for new truck bays, according to Eastern District Fire Chief Thomas Brown. He said the new bay storage is ready to be erected as soon as a supplier is found.
“We’re rolling right along,” Brown said.
The new truck bay storage is planned to be completed before the end of the year, according to the project architect. It will include three 12-ft. doors and one 8-ft. door for the fire trucks, which is higher than the current truck bays.
“We couldn’t raise the roof here, so we decided to build three bays out back to accommodate our trucks,” Brown said.
Brown said there are also plans to build a new roof on the main fire station building on West 3rd Street.
