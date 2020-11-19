While many 2020 events have been canceled or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Livermore still held its annual Veteran’s Day celebration this year, though the event was shorter and held in a different capacity than previous years.
Though normally, the city holds its Veteran’s Day event at Livermore City Hall with a full room and a longer ceremony, the city opted to hold the ceremony outside this year at the riverfront, taking only a few minutes to say some words on behalf of those that have served the country and honoring veterans that have passed away this past year.
“Your being here today honors our veterans. The veterans throughout our history have overcome difficult odds — the stutter of machine guns, the roar of cannons,” said speaker George Rhodes. “They said goodbyes stained with tears and filled with heartaches, all of this to allow us to enjoy liberty. Freedom is not free. Thanks to all veterans here and beyond for your dedicated service to our country.”
This year will mark the city’s 24th annual Veteran’s Day event with a ceremonial wreath laying by the WWII memorial at the Riverview Park.
“As you know, 2020 has not been a normal year. Therefore we are here today instead of celebrating like we normally have,” said Livermore Mayor Jesse Johnson. “We wanted to acknowledge today, those who have served and who are serving now.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
