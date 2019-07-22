The Livermore splash pad is scheduled to be up and running by the end of July, according to city officials.
The splash pad is south of the caboose in Livermore's Depot Park.
It was made possible through a land and conservation fund grant that included a 50-50 match. This means the city was responsible for half of the $28,000 spent on the project.
The splash pad is 500 square feet and includes 30 spray nozzles.
It is a portion of what Livermore City Clerk Andrea Shelton said was the Livermore Depot Park Improvement Project. The projects included repainting the caboose, which had faded to a light pink and is now back to its vibrant red color, and a new Depot Park sign.
There are plans for the city to use its own funds to place some benches in the park, as well, Shelton said.
The splash pad is unlike a spray park, which has water coming from "up above." This splash pad will cater more to younger children, Shelton said.
The concrete work, spray nozzles and electrical components are installed at the park, Shelton said.
"We have all the major things complete, we are just not quite operational yet," she said. "Hopefully by the end of this month, we will be up and running. We are just waiting on a few little things before we can start it up."
Livermore Mayor Jesse Johnson said city officials are excited to have the first splash pad in McLean County be placed in Depot Park, which he hopes "will become a venue for families to visit."
"The children will be able to enjoy the splash pad and the adults can utilize the 1/5 mile walking track," Johnson said.
A ribbon-cutting for the splash pad is scheduled in the near future, he said.
Shelton said once the splash pad is operational, it will be open from 11 a.m. to dusk from Memorial Day through Labor Day, weather permitting. This schedule was determined because the city doesn't want the water running all night and there are a lot of early-morning walkers at Depot Park.
For more information about the status of the splash pad, or for upcoming events happening in and around Livermore, visit cityoflivermore.info.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
