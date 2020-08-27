Livermore resident Holly Johnson said she and others are working to preserve Black history in the area. Recently, she said, there have been restorations efforts in the Black Baptist Church Cemetery in Livermore with another future project in the works.
Johnson operates a popular Facebook page in McLean County called “Livermore, Kentucky — History in Pictures,” where she posts about some of the research she does for the city. Recently, she said she has been researching Livermore’s Black history and became interested in learning about the two newly restored gravestones located on the hillside cemetery of the former Black Missionary Baptist Church on 3rd Street.
“What I’ve been trying to do is do some research and try to preserve Livermore’s Black history because it hasn’t really been very well documented,” Johnson said. “For years, I had played in that cemetery when I was a kid, and my mom did, and her dad did … so I just got curious about it and found out that it was a Civil War soldier buried there.”
The two gravestones at the Black Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, according to Johnson, belong to Joshua Howard and Sarah Rowan. Johnson said the original church was torn down in 1958, but The gravestones and the church cornerstone, which reads “Strather’s Chapel — 1895” were restored by a former Livermore resident Frank Coffman who Johnson said grew up in Livermore and financed the restoration project.
The larger gravestone belongs to Joshua Howard, who Johnson said was born in 1831 and passed in 1892. Johnson said he was a Civil War Union soldier who enlisted in Owensboro and was the first Black man and former slave to purchase and own property in Livermore.
The other gravestone, according to Johnson, belonged to Sarah Rowan, born in 1840 and passed in 1923. Johnson said Rowan was also a former slave who, after being freed, became a nanny for a prominent Livermore family.
“I thought that what Frank did to have it restored was nice and something to help preserve the Black history of our town,” Johnson said.
Johnson said there were originally other gravestones in the cemetery, but many of them were removed in 1958 in an effort to better maintain the property. She said there are no records of the people buried there, but estimates there were at least 40.
Johnson said she has another project in the works for the cemetery. She hopes to have a monument built listing the names of Black men from the area who served in war.
The project is still in the idea stage, she said, as she still needs financing and permission from the city to have the monument erected in the cemetery. Johnson said, however, that she has already received pledges from two individuals equaling around $2,000. She said she expects the monument to cost between $3,000 to $5,000.
