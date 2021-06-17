The Livermore Enhancement Foundation hosted the first annual Livermore Trails Day on June 12 at the Livermore Riverfront Park.
The event was held as part of the efforts to certify Livermore as an official Kentucky Trail Town.
“We’re looking forward to when our community can become a Kentucky Trail Town,” said Livermore mayor Jesse Johnson. “We’re excited about the exposure our community will get statewide.”
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said in order to build success, there needs to be a firm foundation.
“I think the foundation for improving our McLean County communities and our community as a whole starts with volunteering,” Dame said. “What better example of volunteerism do we have than that of the Livermore Enhancement Foundation and the City of Livermore. My office is pleased to support the efforts of the Livermore Enhancement Foundation.”
An 8-mile paddle of the Rough River; 17, 30 and 43-mile guided county bike tours; and a 3-mile city bike tour were offered to participants at the event. Lunch and live music from River City Strings were provided and those in attendance filled out surveys for a chance at door prizes.
There were 20 estimated people paddling and 20 estimated people biking, according to Livermore Enhancement Foundation member Ralph Thacker. An estimated 40 people assisted in getting the event ready.
“I was very, very thankful everything went as well as it did,” Thacker said.
Livermore Enhancement Foundation members Linda Riley and Tristan Buckman said they were “very pleased” with the turnout.
The next step in becoming a trail town is to hold merchant meetings for small business development that could add to the trail town, according to Thacker.
Thacker said they are also looking for landowners to partner with the foundation to create more places to launch paddle craft from. Kentucky Representative Suzanne Miles allowed for her property to be used as a launch site for the Livermore Trails Day.
For more information on future trails events, call Thacker at 270-313-5969 or email rwt2thdr@aol.com.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.