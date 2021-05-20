Livermore Woman's Club begins new fundraiser

The Livermore Woman’s Club is starting a new project with a two-fold purpose.
First, it will be a fundraiser for the club, and secondly, it will aid in preserving Livermore’s history. Each year the club will sell an ornament depicting a physical feature or building from Livermore’s past.
The first ornament will be the Livermore Bridge spanning over the Rough and Green Rivers. The ornaments have been ordered and due to a limited number of ornaments club members are taking pre-orders until June 15th.
Ordering information is located on the Livermore Woman’s Club Facebook page. With each ornament purchase, there will be a matching stand, a ribbon for hanging on tree, and a card containing the history of the bridge. The cost of the ornament will be $28.
Any ornaments not being picked up will have an added shipping cost of $9. The ornaments are expected to be available at the City’s 4th of July celebration.
Another date will be announced for picking up ornaments locally. Order forms may be picked up at the McLean County Public Library circulation desk.
If you have any questions, please contact Livermore Woman’s Club President Dianna Hoover at 270-278-2418 or dianna.hoover6552@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.