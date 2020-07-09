Local bakery and boutique, Ebaktiques in Sacramento just received its limited liability company licensing. Owner Etienne Hamby said while business has been great so far, she is excited to see where it goes from here.
Hamby said she just received her LLC around two months ago, shortly before the business’ first year anniversary in June. She said although things started off kind of slow, business has picked up and had been great recently.
Ebaktiques actually started out as Eboutiques, Hamby said. She started off selling boutique items, handmade jewelry and organic goat’s milk soaps. She said she also specializes in her homemade keto-treats, which are keto diet friendly desserts that are low-carb.
The keto-treats eventually led to Hamby making and selling other customized cakes and desserts, prompting the name change to Ebaktiques.
Hamby, originally from Upstate New York, said she comes from multiple generations of cake bakers and has always been artistic, which plays into her passion for baking.
“It’s something I’ve always had a passion for and I’ve just always had a really artistic side. I think it was passed down generation to generation. We had other cake bakers in the family,” she said.
Hamby said she gets a lot of her inspiration from Chef “Red” at Gourmet Meals To Go in Owensboro and sells some of her items in the establishment as well.
Eqbaktiques clientele is primarily in Owensboro, Hamby said, but she also has customers in Madisonville, Greenville, Louisville as well as many local McLean clients.
“I’m just starting out, so I don’t really know what to expect,” she said.
Hamby said anyone interested in ordering a customized cake can do so from the Ebaktiques Facebook page.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
