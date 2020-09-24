As of Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Green River District Health Department has reported at least 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLean County.
Of the 77 cases, 66 have recovered and one death has been reported in the county so far in relation to the virus, leaving 11 active cases in the county.
Regionally, 50 new cases were reported on Tuesday, 14 in Daviess County, 4 in Hancock, 16 in Henderson, 1 in McLean, 4 in Ohio County, 9 in Union, and 2 in Webster. The total cases reported for the entire district currently stands at at least 2,957 with 2,468 of those individuals having since recovered.
“We want to remind people to protect themselves and those around them,” said GRDHD public health director Clay Horton. “This is important in private get together settings with friends and family, when interacting with coworkers, and in social settings like weddings. Keep any gatherings small and outside to reduce the risk of transmission. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible.”
State-wide, Gov. Andy Beshear reported at least 62,731 confirmed COVID-19 cases with at least 11,361 of those individuals having recovered thus far. The state sits at a 4.52% positivity rate for those tested for the virus.
Beshear reported 1,119 deaths in relation to COVID-19 in total.
“Lets light our homes up green for these seven families. Lets ring our bells every morning at 10 a.m.,” he said. “Let’s make sure we show them the respect we have for everybody else.”
Additionally, Beshear recommended that Kentuckians should be adamant about receiving a flu shot this year. He said health experts are concerned about a potential twindemic between flu season and COVID-19 that could overwhelm the health care systems.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.