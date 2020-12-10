Island farmer Jonathan Miller was elected as a chairman for the national Soy Transportation Coalition.
“I was born and raised to be a farmer,” he said. “I was the only one of us three brothers to stick around on the farm.”
Miller attended Kentucky Wesleyan College for accounting but decided to use his taught skill on the farm rather than becoming a CPA.
“It’s a hobby that turned into a job,” Miller said. “My dad used to own a produce business and we sold watermelons and tomatoes and things like that to the Foodlands in Owensboro years ago. Farming was just something they did on top of that.”
Miller said farming has been minimally unaffected despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Trade War is mainly what is affecting grain prices,” he said. “The only difference with COVID-19 is I wear a mask when I go into places, but that’s about it.”
Miller said it’s an exciting time to be a farmer right now because prices are at a level they haven’t seen in several years.
“Crops rotate based on what China was wanting to import,” he said. “We still have a high tariff on soybeans going into China.”
Soybeans and corn have been swapping the number 1 and number 2 places for the last few years, he said.
Miller said the coalition is one of his favorite groups he’s a part of right now.
“It was an honor to have been elected a few years ago as the treasurer, but it was really touching to be picked as chair,” he said.
The goal of the coalition is to provide means to farmers for better transportation infrastructure. Miller said soy transportation has had its foot in everything from trucks to bridges. Some of the data they compiled that showed the importance of the Panama Canal and the opening of the third lane was used in Panama to help make the decision.
“I think one of the biggest things that surprises people when they’re learning about local farmers is how important global markets are,” he said. “When you try to explain to people that one out of every tree beans was going to China, it’s important to realize farmers aren’t just feeding the United States but they’re actually feeding the world.”
Miller has been published in Hong Kong for his work in soybeans and farming.
“It’s kinda neat to think that you can be a farmer in a town of a few hundred people and there you have an audience in a news publication that’s in both Hong Kong and Mainland China, in Chinese,” he said.
Aside from the coalition, Miller is still on the Kentucky Soybean Association and frequently volunteers for his local church. He formally served on the McLean County Public Library Board. His children, Katie and Luke, are attending college and his wife, Cindy, works for Livermore Elementary School.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
