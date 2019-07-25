BEECH GROVE -- LV Dant 88, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home in Beech Grove. Joseph LV Dant was born July 26, 1930 in Elba, Kentucky to the late Joseph Earnest and Ruby Sutton Dant and was married to the former Anna Lois Thompson Nov. 22, 1949. He was a farmer, retired as assistant foreman from the State Highway Department in Calhoun and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Sebree. LV was active in McLean County Politics his entire life, was the contact man for Governor Wallace Wilkinson in McLean County and was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He enjoyed raising cattle and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, LV was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lois Dant, who died Sept. 21, 2018 and by a son, Terry Dant.
Survivors include two sons, Barry Dant (Josie) and Greg Dant (Annette) both of Beech Grove; four daughters, Sheila Blandford (Bruce) of St. Joseph, Pam McCarty (Tommy) of Beech Grove, Kathy Owen (Marty) of Owensboro, and Julie Clouse (Paul) of Beech Grove; 23 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sebree with Father Carmelo Jimenez officiating. Burial will be in St. Benedict Cemetery in Beech Grove. Friends may visit with LV's family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Prayer services along with a video presentation of LV's Life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
The LV Dant family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Benedict Cemetery Fund; 180 Kentucky 136 West; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of LV at musterfuneralhomes.com.
