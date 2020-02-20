Pancake Breakfast
Sacramento Lions Club will sponsor a pancake breakfast on Feb. 22 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lions Community Center. The price is donation only. Funds will be donated to the McLean County HELP OFFICE. We also ask that you donate canned, packaged or boxed food items to be given to the HELP OFFICE and the Lions will deliver them for you. This “Hunger” activity covers one of the international goals of the Lions. Please attend to help people in your community who need food.
