• Newly renovated combined tennis and pickleball courts at Livermore Riverfront Park are ready for play as of June 6. Court lighting after dark can be accessed at the northwest light pole timer box by pushing the green button. It turns off automatically at park closing hours. Get geared up to play tennis and the new game in town — pickleball!
• The McLean County Republican Party will host its yearly meeting on June 26 at 6 p.m. at 124 Briarfield Schoolhouse Road in Livermore. Officers will be elected at the meeting and party business will be discussed. For more information, contact Allan Murray at 270-314-8202.
