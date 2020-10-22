Falloween Day BazaarRescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Island Wooden Bridge Park and in the parking lot of the strip mall. There will be over 20 vendors, a costume contest, a family scavenger hunt, silent auction and more. Bridge View Pizzeria will sell food and drinks at the restaurant. Anyone interested in reserving a vendor spot, contact Bridge View Pizzeria at 270-673-7038 or Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations at 270-673-7033.

