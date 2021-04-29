• McLean County Middle School is seeking nominations for a parent representative for the Site Based Decision Making Committee for the 2021-22 school year. In order to be a parent representative, you must have a child that will attend MCMS during the 2021-22 school year. Nominations can be sent to shelby.decker@mclean.kyschools.us between April 22 and April 30.
The McLean County Public Library and Kentucky Chautauqua present “Roscoe Tarleton Goose: Kentucky Derby Winner” on April 29 at 6 p.m. at the library. Eddie Price of Hawesville will be portraying Goose in the event. Goose was a horse jockey and rode in the Kentucky Derby in 1913 where he won, beating the odds 91 to one, the longest odds of a Derby winner. The record still stands.
• The McLean County Public Library is hosting a 10th anniversary celebration on May 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Hill Street in Livermore beside the library. Food trucks, children’s activities, a remote controlled card obstacle and live music will be available. Market at the Library will be set up with vendors. Those interested in being a vendor should contact 270-499-1699. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Time schedules for events will be posted at a later date. In the case of rain, the event will be rescheduled.
