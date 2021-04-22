• McLean County Middle School is seeking nominations for a parent representative for the Site Based Decision Making Committee for the 2021-22 school year. In order to be a parent representative, you must have a child that will attend MCMS during the 2021-22 school year. Nomintations can be sent to shelby.decker@mclean.kyschools.us between April 22 and April 30.
• St. Sebastian Preschool is hosting a pork burger lunch on April 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Calhoun Baptist Church parking lot. Pork burgers sandwich with chips, desser and a drink is $6. The pork burger sandwich alone is $4. For delivery and call ahead orders, call or text 270-929-2699 by 9 a.m. on April 23.
