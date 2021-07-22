• The McLean County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the State of the City & County Address on July 22 at 6:30 p.m. The address will be at the 4H Center at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun. Leaders from each community and key sector of the county will provide update on accomplishments, major projects and strategic initiatives in their areas of expertise. Key speakers include McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, city mayors, McLean County Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough, the Chamber of Commerce and more.
• The McLean County School District Food Services will be having their last Grab and Go Weekly Meal Pickup on July 26. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. to noon at Calhoun Baptist Church, Livermore Baptist Church and Sacramento Presbyterian Church. Meal kits include seven breakfast, seven lunches and one-gallon of milk each week per child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.