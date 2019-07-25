Rhythm & Rods
McLean County Public Library
Tuesday, July 30, 6 p.m.
Due to "The State of the Cities/County Address" scheduled for Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at MCHS Auditorium, we have elected to move Rhythm & Rods to Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. This is the final performance in our Rhythm & Rods series in conjunction with our July Summer Adventure Family Nights. The music will take place on the Hill Street side of MCPL, be sure to bring your lawn chair. Lacy Jean is entertaining and the Friends of the Library will have loaded potatoes for sale. Children 10 and under will receive a free hot dog. For more information, please call the library at 270-278-9184.
