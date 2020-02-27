5K
McLean County Middle School’s Young Leaders in Action group, along with 4-H, are hosting a 5K at Myer Creek Park Saturday March 7. Registration begins a 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.
Fish Fry
Join your friends at St. Sebastian for our annual fish fries: Feb. 28, March 6, March 13, March 20, and March 27. Enjoy delicious catfish, all the fixings, a drink and dessert — all you can eat! Make sure to join us on Friday, March 27 for a live and silent auction, thanks to our generous community partners and parishioners.
Bible Study
Ladies Bible study will be hosted at Calhoun Community Church off of KY-136 on Thursday Feb. 27 starting at 6 p.m. Food and refreshments will also be served. Women of all ages and denominations are welcomed.
