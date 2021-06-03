•The McLean Co. History Museum’s Annual Membership Meeting and Program will be June 14 at 6 p.m. You do not have to be a member to attend. Speaker Keith Yates will tell talk about his father’s WWII dog tags being found overseas. Food will follow the program. Call 270-499-5033 for more information.
• Livermore Trails Day is set for June 12 at the Livermore River Front Park. Hiking, biking and paddling will be available. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and guided trails will begin at 8:30 a.m. There is no charge to ride or paddle though donations are accepted. Snacks and water will be provided, along with lunch and live music. The rain out date is June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.