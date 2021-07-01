The City of Livermore will host an Independence Day Celebration on July 4 at Livermore Riverfront Park. A decorated bicycle and golf cart parade will assemble at 4:30 p.m. at Livermore Missionary Baptist Church and will head down Main Street to Dr. Sam Scott Drive at 4:45 p.m. Food booths will open at 5 p.m. and a watermelon eating contest for adults and children will begin at 6:30 p.m. Loose Wheel will begin performing at 6:30 p.m. with a street dance at 6:45 p.m. Bingo will begin at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9 p.m. For more information, call 270-278-2113.
A benefit fundraiser for Brett McPherson will be held on July 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Island Wooden Bridge Park. McPherson is a resident of Livermore who served as a paramedic for McLean County EMS and Owensboro. He is battling cancer for a second time. All proceeds will go to the family to help with medical bills and daily life finances. There will be chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, baked beans, potato salad, homemade desserts from Midnight Momma’s, drinks and popcorn for sale. Entertainment includes an AR-15 raffle ticket, jail, silent auction items, games, hair paint, and live music from Just Put Together Band featuring Jug Howell. A cornhole tournament will be available for $40 per team or $20 a person.
