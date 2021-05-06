• The McLean County Public Library is hosting a 10th anniversary celebration on May 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Hill Street in Livermore beside the library. Food trucks, children’s activities, a remote controlled card obstacle and live music will be available. Market at the Library will be set up with vendors. Those interested in being a vendor should contact 270-499-1699. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Time schedules for events will be posted at a later date. In the case of rain, the event will be rescheduled.
• Sacramento Elementary PTO will be hosting a SBDM election for two parent members for the 2021-22 school year. Nominations are due in the school office no later than May 10. The election will take place online on May 17. For questions, call 270-736-2343.
• Riverfront Park Work Day is happening on May 22 to service the pavilion restrooms and clean the shelter and confirm the restroom lock automation works; service the Rough River Nature Trail; install the city boat dock; and general cleanup of the park in Livermore.
