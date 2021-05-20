Riverfront Park and Pavilion Work Day will be held on May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon in Livermore. Those participating need to meet at the pavilion at 8 a.m. for an organizational briefing. Projects will include cleaning pavilion restrooms, power washing, painting city street sharrows, installing city boat dock and more.
