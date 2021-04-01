The McLean County Friends of the Library will be hosting Market at the Library on April 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at the McLean County Public Library. There will be yard sale and home-based business booths. Social distancing guidelines are to be followed. The Livermore Lions Club will be selling ribs and chickens at the foot of the bridge. There will be Easter centered activities from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Egg coloring, craft tables, games, cookie decorating and Easter Bunny photo opportunities will be available. An egg drop engineering challenge will be offered for children and adults. To reserve a spor for the Market at the Library, call 270-278-9184 or 270-499-1699.

