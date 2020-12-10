Daviess Owensboro-McLean Retired Teacher AssociationDOMRTA will be collecting non-perishable food, hygiene items and monetary donations on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Settle Memorial ROC parking lot. Leave donations in the backseat of your vehicle and a RTA member will retrieve them. Any checks should be made out to the “Help Office of Owensboro.” All donations will be delivered to the help office the same day. For more information, contact Mike Robinson at 812-660-0563 or at h.mikerobinson@gmail.com.

