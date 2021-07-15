• Kynect is hosting a Health Care Coverage Event on July 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the McLean County Public Library. Residents will be able to ask health coverage related questions to the McLean County kynector for no cost. For more information about the event, contact Elizabeth Reeves at 270-299-4073 or email Reeves at ereeves@audubon-area.com.
• The Livermore Enhancement Foundation is partnering with Southern Outdoors and the Ohio County Economic Development Alliance for a canoe and kayak event on July 17th at 7:30 a.m. The trip will take place from Sunnydale Road to Combs Bridge Road in Hartford down the Upper Rough River. For more information, contact Ralph Thacker at 270-313-5969.
• The McLean County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the State of the City & County Address on July 22 at 6:30 p.m. The address will be at the 4H Center at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun. Leaders from each community and key sector of the county will provide update on accomplishments, major projects and strategic initiatives in their areas of expertise. Key speakers include McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, city mayors, McLean County Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough, the Chamber of Commerce and more.
