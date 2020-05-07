Small businesses that plan to reopen later this month can now order face masks and hand sanitizer through a state website.
The Cabinet for Economic Development worked with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Distillers’ Association to provide those items, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during Monday’s coronavirus press conference.
Chamber officials purchased 200,000 three-ply face masks. Businesses will pay $49.50 for a box of 50, including tax and shipping.
Expect shipments to take three to five business days. Masks may be ordered at KyChamber.com/ MaskOrderForm.
“For people going back to work in a couple of weeks, masks will be a part of the new normal,” Beshear said. “Businesses can’t open up if they don’t have the (personal protective equipment) they need, so getting the masks is crucial.”
To order hand sanitizer, businesses should go to KyHandSanitizer.com. That website is a central repository for requests to purchase only.
A request does not guarantee receiving the product, according to the website. Health care providers, first responders and critical employers get top priority.
In other business news, the governor’s team has downloaded more details on industry-specific requirements for businesses that plan to reopen May 11. To review those documents, go to HealthyatWork.Ky.Gov.
Although some businesses are eligible to reopen on that date, they should not if they can’t meet the state’s requirements, said La Tasha Buckner, Beshear’s chief of staff.
“It’s important that you meet these guidelines, these requirements because they allow us to be healthy at work, and that allows the successful reopening and to make sure we are making advancements [...] ,” Buckner said.
Executive Cabinet Secretary Michael Brown presented information on the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City, which has been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19.
All inmates and staff were tested last week for the virus. State officials couldn’t give specifics on the number of positive cases Monday, but they expect up to another 120 confirmed positives in that facility and possibly another death.
The state’s comprehensive plan for controlling further spread of the virus at GRCC includes providing all staff and inmates with face masks, Brown said.
Also, a shipment of no-touch thermometers should arrive at the facility Tuesday, May 5, so temperatures can be taken daily.
In addition, the facility will be split into separate housing units — one for positive coronavirus cases, one for inmates who test negative but have had direct exposure to an infected person, one for those who test negative and one for medically vulnerable inmates.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
