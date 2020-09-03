McLean County currently sits at 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 1, according to the Green River District Health Department, The department also reported 33 additional cases regionally on Tuesday.
McLean has at least 58 confirmed cases with 50 of those cases having recovered, leaving 7 active cases in the county with one death related to COVID-19.
Regionally, GRDHD reported Tuesday nine additional cases in Daviess County, two in Hancock, ten in Henderson, two in Ohio County, six in Union and four in Webster.
The total number of confirmed cases throughout the seven-county region is at least 2,224, at least 1,845 of which have since recovered. Twenty individuals are currently hospitalized related to COVID-19. There have been a total of 30 deaths regionally related to the virus.
Free testing is available at the McLean County Health Center Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to participate in free testing must register in advance at the GRDHD website.
State-wise Gov. Andy Beshear reported 807 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total confirmed cases to at least 49,185 with at least 10,417 recoveries. The total death toll for Kentucky stands at 948 individuals. The current positive infection rate for those tested is 4.4%, which has decreased since last week.
“Kentucky still hovers at a plateau of about 150 new cases per day per million people in the state,” said commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack. “At that rate, there’s a lot of disease spread widely throughout Kentucky. If we were to have it take off in an unrestrained manner, there’s a much bigger impact than there would be if we were at a lower plateau.”
