McLean County currently sits at 81 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to the Green River District Health Department.
Of those 81 cases, 73 have recovered with one COVID-19 related death earlier in the year, leaving the county with 7 active cases.
Regionally, GRDHD reported 57 new cases on Tuesday, 11 in Daviess County, 2 in Hancock, 18 in Henderson, 6 in Ohio County, 17 in Union and 3 in Webster. The total number of cases region-wise has reached at least 3,267 with at least 2,690 of those affected individuals having recovered.
“Continue to practice the three ‘W’s’: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. It is important to continue to protect yourself and those around you,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director.
State-wise, Gov. Andy Beshear reported at least 66,939 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and five virus related deaths, bringing the state’s total toll to 1,162 individuals.
“Last week we had almost 5,000 cases in Kentucky, the most we have ever had. Now what we believe that we are seeing, I believe we’re seeing it nationally, is the start of a new escalation,” Beshear said in the release. “As we come toward a fall season and winter, where more people are going to be inside and we know the virus spreads faster, we’ve got to do better than this. We can’t be casual right now.”
The positivity rate for those tested currently sits at 4.41% with at least 11,787 individuals having recovered from the virus.
Beshear also continues to encourage everyone to wear facial coverings.
“This is our greatest and most important tool for getting back to everything we want to do,” he said in the release. “Do the right thing: Mask up.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
