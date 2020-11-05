In McLean County, with all but one city council race running uncontested, the current city council members will retain their seats.
Charlie Wells, a former Livermore City Council member died earlier this year. Taking his seat is Austin Babb with 220 votes. The Livermore City Council member with the most votes was Sandra Larkin, with 367 votes. Babb and Larkin are joined by Malcolm Brown, Larry Leach, Sharon Boyken and Stephanie Curry.
Kenny Neal received the most votes for the Calhoun City Council race with 177 votes. Other city council members include Eddie Sallee, Nancy Dant, Irene Longtine, Wendell Anderson and Bruce Cabbage.
In the Island City Commission race, Mechelle Whitmer had the most votes at 106. She remains on the commission along with Charles Strole, Ernest Bates and Robin Anderson.
In Sacramento, Helen Igleheart received the most votes for city commissioner at 131. Lois Slinker, James Howard and Jeremy McLaughlin will also remain on the commission.
For the McLean County Board of Education races, Tracy McMahon, a write-in candidate received the most votes for the 1st district with 98 votes against Steven Riggs, also a write-in candidate with 68 votes.
Katie Gunterman held the highest vote count for the 4th district with 193 votes against Cindy Bishop with 74 votes and Joyce Sutton with 62 votes. All were write-in candidates.
Wendell Miller ran uncontested for the 5th district, winning with 739 votes.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
