McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame announced that information regarding a confirmed COVID-19 case in the county was mistaken, there are no positive cases of the virus in McLean as of yet.
Dame previously took to Facebook Saturday to announce that a COVID-19 case had been confirmed in the county, according to the Green River District Health Department. On Tuesday, however, he announced that while reporting to the state health department, GRDHD discovered an error in the case reported on Saturday and immediately contacted the medical provider that reported the case.
After reviewing the patient’s records, the health provider determined that the test was actually negative, Dame said.
While the county does not have any confirmed cases as of yet, Dame and GRDHD public health director Clay Horton said it is only a matter of time.
“I undoubtedly believe that McLean County will have a confirmed case eventually or, in all actuality, may have individuals that are asymptomatic, meaning that those individuals may not actively show symptoms, but actually be a carrier for the virus,” Dame said on Tuesday. “This statement is not to cause panic, but rather, to hit home on the point to continue safety precautions at this time.”
Dame said he has already dispatched local health department officials to several local businesses that have been reluctant to follow state mandates regarding restricted business operations. He said county parks and recreational services will remain closed while McLean is under a state of emergency.
“This is a serious event, an event that I hope we look back on as McLean Countians and not have regrets as to why we did not practice social distancing and follow the rules and guidance of our governor, regardless of what party you’re from,” Dame said.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 114 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. Seven new deaths related to the virus were reported on Tuesday as well, bringing the toll to 18 deaths in the state so far.
“None of us know exactly how widespread this is going to get. But what we do know is, whatever that amount is, we can reduce it by what we’re doing right now,” Beshear said in a press release. “I know uncertainty is the hardest part of this. It is. It’s the hardest part of planning. It’s the hardest part in living. It’s the hardest part of staying strong.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
