The McLean County 4-H is hosting a day camp on July 1-2 for students who have completed kindergarten through students who have graduated high school.
The camp will take place at Myer Creek Park from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and lunch will be provided. The fee is $20 and the deadline to enroll is June 25.
“They used to do day camps for 4-H around the county at various locations,” said McLean County 4-H Council President Ray Toor. “The reason we decided to bring it back this year first started out with COVID-19 because there was no 4-H camp last year and this year, [University of Kentucky] is having a 4-H camp but with stricter rules and we were only allowed 12 slots for all of the students of McLean County.”
Toor said in lieu of not attending the 4-H camp hosted by the University of Kentucky this year, they decided to do an in-house, in-county camp for the county students.
“We want to generate 4-H entries for the McLean County Ag Fair that will be following up the week after our camp,” Toor said. “We also want to offer them something separate in lieu of not being able to go to 4-H camp in Dawson Springs.”
Another aspect Toor said the camp hopes to introduce to students is a safety aspect.
“Each student is going to go through four different classes,” Toor said. “The first two classes are to generate their entries.”
As of June 20, seven students have signed up for the camp. There is no limit to the amount of students that can attend. There are no restrictions for children at the camp this year and masks will not be required.
“I am most excited about giving the opportunity for the kids of McLean County to come and find out what 4-H is and what it’s about if they haven’t, and maybe to reunite some of our 4-H kids that, through all the issues we had last year with COVID-19, get back into the 4-H program in the county,” Toor said.
There will be four classes: Forestry or arts, entomology or trends, active clubs and safety and community awareness.
For more information about the camp or to enroll, call McLean County Extension Office at 270-273-3621.
CLASS ACTIVITIES
Forestry: Leaf collections, print collections, identify trees of Myer Creek Park
Arts: Painting, drawing, project posters
Entomology: Bug collections, bug photography, bug identification
Trends: Upcycling projects
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
