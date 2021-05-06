McLean County 911 dispatch awarded grant to upgrade equipment

The McLean County 911 dispatch has been awarded a grant from the Kentucky 911 Services Board totaling $89,045 to upgrade outdated dispatch radio consoles to new IP-based ones.
The Green River Area Development District partnered with the county 911 dispatch in applying to the grant.
“The ones they have right now were not designed to be used for public safety,” said Jessie Howard, public administration specialist for the community and economic development department at GRADD. “Because of that, they have some pretty significant audio quality issues.”
Howard said the new IP-based consoles were designed to be used for public safety.
“The project is also going to help McLean County 911 meet NG911 standards, which is the goal that all states have, but Kentucky has really emphasized over the last several years,” Howard said.
McLean County 911 Dispatch Director Corey Fields said the radio system needs “great improvement” and the approved grant is a start.
“When I took office in 2015, the dispatch center had been greatly neglected over the years,” said McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell. “It was behind in a lot of these updates and things of that nature.”
The county dispatch center also applied for a CAD grant and was approved. This grant is to assist in computer aided dispatch systems. The device is expected to be installed in June.
“We are trying to get to where we need to be statutorily,” Frizzell said. “We’re having to apply and get these in a hurry to catch up from years that it just didn’t get done.”
Frizzell said one of his goals as sheriff is to get the dispatch center to where it needs to be.
Fields said if the dispatch center does not meet certain standards, the county could lose the facility.
The new consoles will be installed between late summer and early fall.
The McLean County 911 dispatch center wants to remind residents to register new addresses with the center to be added to the dispatch map.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
