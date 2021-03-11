McLean County adds one new positive COVID-19 case

McLean County has one new COVID-19 case, making the total number of active cases in the county 44, two less than last week, according to the Green River District Health Department.
The McLean County Health Center is still offering COVID-19 tests. Test dates for March are March 17, 24 and 31 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Health First in Calhoun offered a second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on March 6. This came two months after the first round of vaccines in December 2020.
Ronnah Alexander, the Chief Pharmacy Officer for Health First, said they received 100 vaccines in December and 100 more last weekend.
According to Alexander, those vaccinated last weekend were on a waiting list from the first round.
There are currently three vaccine blitz sites, including Calhoun. The other two are in Providence and Princeton.
Alexander said after the Saturday blitzes, there will be a dedicated phone line or website that McLean County residents can use to schedule vaccines. She said they will begin receiving a steady flow of the vaccines in the next few weeks.
Health First is currently vaccinating those in the 1B and 1C tiers.
Alexander said there have been minimal side effects so far with the first dose of the vaccine.
“Usually on the first vaccine, we are seeing folks that are having very minimal side effects because the body is building immunity to the first dose,” she said. “For the second dose, sometimes we see a more pronounced response. Usually in the better immune systems, the response is more extensive. It’s more of a flu-like issue.”
McLean County’s incidence rate is 7.8, leaving it in the yellow, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Statewide, there have been 411,917 total positive cases with 4,850 deaths and 48,272 that have recovered, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The state’s incidence rate is 3.94%.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced March 9 that 127,110 Kentuckians were vaccinated last week, which breaks the previous record of 112,428 the previous week.
“We are really ramping up to meet the moment and we are going to achieve this goal that the president set of having a vaccine available for any Kentucky adult who wants one by the end of May,” Beshear said.
Beshear also announced on Tuesday that the state’s positivity rate of 3.94% is the lowest it has been since Sept. 21, 2020.
Kentucky has seen eight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, according to Beshear. Monday’s COVID-19 report included the lowest number of new cases since Sept. 14, 2021.
“This is the exact type of trajectory we want to see as we are vaccinating people,” he said. “This is, in many ways, a race against time against the variants. If we can continue that downward trajectory while increasing the number of people vaccinated, we can hopefully get to the end of this thing sooner rather than later.”
Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, announced Monday that there are new guidelines for fully vaccinated people per the CDC.
“For adults who are fully vaccinated, the CDC is now saying those individuals within their own homes can gather in small groups with other fully vaccinated adults,” Stack said. “If vaccinated and unvaccinated people are mixed together in a gathering, generally you should still practice social distancing and wear your masks.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
