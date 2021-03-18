McLean County has two new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of active cases to 41, according to the Green River District Health Department. This number is three less than last week.
The McLean County Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing on March 24 and 31 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Starting this week, Health First in Calhoun will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents.
Vaccine clinics will be held every Thursday at Calhoun Baptist Church located at 315 Main Street in Calhoun.
An appointment is required to receive the vaccine. Appointments can be made at healthfirstchc.net or at 1-877-677-7017.
“Pre-scheduling is an important part of the process,” said Marketing and Outreach Director Jenna Jerger. “One vaccine vial contains 10 doses that must be used within six hours of opening. In order to avoid wasting any doses, we must schedule groups of 10 per available time slot.”
Those receiving the vaccine must bring a copy of their insurance and driver’s license. There are no out-of-pocket costs, according to Health First. Residents who do not have insurance are able to receive the vaccine for free through the CARES Act legislation signed in March 2020.
Kentuckians eligible for the vaccine include long-term care personnel and residents; assisted living personnel and residents; residents ages 60 years or older; residents age 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health conditions that are considered high risk; and all essential workers.
McLean County’s incidence rate is 4.7, keeping it in the yellow, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Statewide, there are 417,412 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 5,029 deaths with 48,802 recovered cases. Kentucky’s positivity rate is 3.87%.
“This week, while we are so hopeful, this virus is still out there and it is still dangerous,” said Governor Andy Beshear on March 16. “Please continue to wear your mask and social distance — even if you’ve been vaccinated, you have a duty to everybody else who is still waiting for their vaccine. Remember, by May 31, we believe every Kentucky adult who wants a vaccine will have gotten at least their first shot of hope. We believe that we will beat the president’s goal to open appointments up to everybody 16 and up by May 1.”
Beshear also announced Tuesday that 11 Kentuckians recently returned from countries experiencing an Ebola outbreak.
“We are working with our hospitals to make sure they are ready to handle any suspect patients for 12 to 24 hours,” Beshear said. “We have six Ebola Assessment Hospitals that are working with us to make sure they are prepared to handle potential patients and assessments for Ebola.”
Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack announced March 16 that he and his team are responding to a COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility where 41 people tested positive.
“This situation is still unfolding, but I’m sharing this particular example today because there are some important lessons to take from it,” Stack said. “At this facility, 85% of residents and 48% of the health care workers have been vaccinated. It appears that an unvaccinated person introduced this virus into the facility. When it is your turn to get vaccinated, please do so. This is the best chance we have to keep our loved ones and ourselves safe from this terrible disease that has upended our lives. Vaccinations will also help us minimize the creation of new COVID-19 variants from mutations, which could cause us further harm in the future.”
According to Stack, 30% of the 41 people infected have been symptomatic and have received the vaccine, while 83% of those 41 are unvaccinated and have been symptomatic.
Five of the 41 residents have been admitted to the hospital. Four of those were unvaccinated and the other is vaccinated.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
