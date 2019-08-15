It's a Great Day in McLean County Folks!
The McLean County Chamber monthly meeting will be held on Aug. 22 at noon, in the Loft of the Chamber building located at 297 Main Street in Calhoun. Our Guest speaker and lunch host will be Henry Sandefur and Green River Solutions . Please, if possible, please RSVP, but walk ins are always welcome! We look forward to meeting you and you do not have to be a member of the Chamber to attend.
If you have ever been interested in starting a new business and wanted to know how, here is your chance. It is also free.The Basics of Starting a New Business will be presented by Lois Decker from Murray State University on Sept. 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McLean County Library located at 116 E 2nd St. in Livermore. To register to www.ksbdc.0rg and under the tab More, choose Training Calendar or call 270-926-8085. You can see more about it on the flyer on this page.
The McLean County Golf Scramble will be held at Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro on Sept. 6. If you have not registered your team, now is the time to do so. For more information and sign up sheet, please email me at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com. Tomorrow is also the very last day for Hole Sponsor sign ups if you want a sign made for your hole.
We would like to welcome new members to the Chamber, United Way of Ohio Valley, Rickard Farms, LLC, Hardin Sanitation, and Steve Lamb Law office.
We will be having a ribbon cutting for Steve Lamb Law Office on Sept. 4 at noon at his new location of 190 Main St. in Calhoun, (the old Hayden Insurance building). Please join us that day to welcome him to McLean County.
There will be a new Airbnb opening soon in Livermore, ran by Ralph and Diane Thacker. Please keep reading our page for more updates on this new business for McLean County.
If you would like more information about any of the happenings in and around Mclean county, please let us know. Also, if you have something happening with your business or organization and would like to share it through the Chamber, please contact me at the email address previously listed in this email.
Have a Great Day and hope to see you on the Aug. 22 at our monthly meeting.
Ginger
