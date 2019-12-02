McLean County decks the halls for the holidays

With Thanksgiving day over, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in McLean County and cities are already planning for the occasion.
Christmas decorations are going up and the entire county is gearing up for plenty of holiday activities throughout December with several parades, community fellowship, and even an appearance from Santa and his reindeer.
Island will host a Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 on First Street near Island's Wooden Bridge. Cash prizes will be given out for the best floats in the parade, which will be followed by a chili supper at the fire station off of Kentucky 85. The chili is free, but donations are welcome.
Sacramento will also be hosting its Christmas parade at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7. Parade participants will be welcomed at the Sacramento Lions Club Community Center following the parade for hot cocoa and doughnuts and a visit with Santa Claus.
United Methodist Women's Christmas Party will be held at the church in Sacramento at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9. All women are welcome to attend. Anyone interested is asked to bring an appetizer and a $10 gift.
The Livermore Christmas parade will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 starting at Livermore Elementary School.
Christmas for Kids will also take place Dec. 14 at Livermore City Hall. Anyone interested in the event can contact the Family Resource Center.
Calhoun will also host its Christmas parade on Dec. 7, starting at 2 p.m. at the McLean County Board of Education office off of Kentucky 136. The parade will end at the riverfront.
The McLean County Homemakers' Association will host a Pancakes with Santa breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the extension office.
The McLean County Public Library is hosting several events for the holidays including adults Make and Take Christmas Decorations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other day from Monday to Dec. 13. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The library will post the projects on its Facebook page ahead of time.
Mother and Daughter Ornament Night will take place at the library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The library will provide supplies and a light meal. Participants must call the library in advance to register.
An ice skating rink will be brought to the tennis courts in Livermore by the library on Dec. 13 and 14. Times will be posted on the library's Facebook page in advance.
Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will also make an appearance at the library with their elves and reindeer from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 17. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Children are welcome to participate in a Kids Make and Take Christmas Gifts event at the library from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 21.
While the library will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 for Christmas. It will gear back up for the new year with a New Year's Eve party at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
