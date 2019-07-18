• 2019 Tiny Tots
Peyton Ragan and Sky Willoughby
• Tiny Tot Age Division Winners
0-11 month -- Henley Revelett and Eli Kennedy
12-23 month -- Ava Dukes and Wyatt Wells
2-year-old -- Adeline Hopper and Elias Lowrie
3-year-old -- Eleanor McMichen-Alexander and Colton Watkins
• Over Tiny Tot
2nd RU -- Drue Quiggins and Autumn Benningfield
1st RU -- Dean Dukes and Arianna Jackson
• 2019 Little Miss and Mister -- Kennedy Durham and Luke Brown
1st RU -- Ella Crisp
2nd RU -- Hailey Brooks
• 2019 Preteen McLean County -- Rainy Willoughby
1st RU -- Lydia Humphrey
2nd RU -- Aubree Davis
• Miss Teen McLean County 2019 -- Brelee Hardison
1st RU -- Ava McCormick
2nd RU -- Kashlynn Rice
Public Relations -- Jaylee Howell and Ava McCormick
Miss Congeniality- Kashlynn Rice
• Miss McLean County 2019 -- Mollie Logsdon
1st RU -- Morleigh Rhinerson
2nd RU -- Bailei Walker
• Miss Congeniality -- Bailei Walker
• Public Relations -- Lexi Thomas
