• 2019 Tiny Tots

Peyton Ragan and Sky Willoughby

• Tiny Tot Age Division Winners

0-11 month -- Henley Revelett and Eli Kennedy

12-23 month -- Ava Dukes and Wyatt Wells

2-year-old -- Adeline Hopper and Elias Lowrie

3-year-old -- Eleanor McMichen-Alexander and Colton Watkins

• Over Tiny Tot

2nd RU -- Drue Quiggins and Autumn Benningfield

1st RU -- Dean Dukes and Arianna Jackson

• 2019 Little Miss and Mister -- Kennedy Durham and Luke Brown

1st RU -- Ella Crisp

2nd RU -- Hailey Brooks

• 2019 Preteen McLean County -- Rainy Willoughby

1st RU -- Lydia Humphrey

2nd RU -- Aubree Davis

• Miss Teen McLean County 2019 -- Brelee Hardison

1st RU -- Ava McCormick

2nd RU -- Kashlynn Rice

Public Relations -- Jaylee Howell and Ava McCormick

Miss Congeniality- Kashlynn Rice

• Miss McLean County 2019 -- Mollie Logsdon

1st RU -- Morleigh Rhinerson

2nd RU -- Bailei Walker

• Miss Congeniality -- Bailei Walker

• Public Relations -- Lexi Thomas

