The McLean County Farmer’s Market is open for the 2021 season.
The market locations are Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Independence Bank in Livermore, Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church.
McLean County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources David Fourqurean said the market is seeking additional vendors for this year’s season.
“We have a few vendors that are regulars that come every time but we could really use some new vendors,” Fourqurean said.
On average, six to seven vendors set up at the market depending on the time of year, according to Fourqurean. This year there are three to four vendors set up.
He said any vendor interested in participating in the market will pay a yearly $25 fee and may show up at any time the market is open to sell their products. Vendors do have to have product liability insurance. The fee goes to the extension office for advertising.
The money made at the market goes straight back to the farmers. The extension office does not receive a portion of the money.
“It gives farmers an avenue to sell their fresh produce,” he said. “[The market] provides fresh vegetables and produce to the residents of the county. It’s a lot healthier to eat homegrown fresh produce. This is a great opportunity to buy your food and know where it comes from.”
Fourqurean said vendors do have to be present at the market to sell their products.
The McLean County Extension Office is located at 335 West 7th Street in Calhoun. For more information on the farmer’s market, call 270-273-3690.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.