In McLean County Fiscal Court's special called meeting Tuesday, the county intended to do a second reading of an ordinance that would add a $4 water meter fee to help pay for county dispatch services. The fee would replace the current landline fee of $2.25. The court, however, decided to table the second reading until its next regular meeting on March 24 at 5 p.m. with a proposed amendment to the ordinance allowing for end of the year reimbursements for residents with multiple meters.
The fiscal court approved the first reading of the proposed fee in its Feb. 26 meeting.
