McLean County Fitness is now under new ownership.
Jeremy and Stephanie Troutman became the new owners of the business on Nov. 1, 2020.
Jeremy and Stephanie ran a speed and agility class since 2014 known as Celerity Speed & Agility. They spent time searching for a permanent home for their class since 2014.
The Troutmans eventually took over McLean County Fitness from former owner Tracy Arnold.
Under new management, McLean County Fitness offers a variety of classes from speed and agility, HIIT training and boxing.
The HIIT training session will be led by Tori Ann Zoellick and the boxing session will be led by Mark Bradley.
“We have all age groups in our classes,” Jeremy said. “From 8-year olds to adults.”
Jeremy said they are hoping to also offer classes in yoga, self defense and a crossfit variation.
There is a $20 sign-in fee. Single monthly memberships are $32. Family monthly memberships are $45. Single yearly memberships are $290. Family yearly memberships are $455. Classes are a separate charge at $10 for any session.
Jeremy said there is something there for everybody.
“Find something you can do,” he said. “Don’t try to go too extreme. People try to go all in, like when they quit smoking cold turkey. You don’t want to run yourself off or wear yourself out within the first two weeks. Find a routine. Find a workout partner.”
McLean County Fitness is located at 350 W Veterans Blvd, Calhoun, KY. 42327. For more information, contact the facility at 270-313-9931.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.